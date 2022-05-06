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The Age of Mercantilism
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1 view • May 06, 2022
In the Age of Mercantilism, empires fought over naval trade lanes and colonies. This historical trend was curtailed by the unipolar world of the United States after the end of World War Two, where the Bretton Woods system allowed everyone open access to the seas [under American stewardship]. As this system breaks down (and our supply chains buckle), does this imply that the historical norm of hot wars will be on the horizon?
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
USA VS China Political Change Eric Li & John Pilger
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V9-D8h4iDaI
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
USA VS China Political Change Eric Li & John Pilger
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V9-D8h4iDaI
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