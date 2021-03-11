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TruNews - March 11, 2021 (MIRROR)
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111 views • March 12, 2021
Mar 11, 2021
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TruNews, they discuss who is really in control of the nuclear-armed State of Israel. They detail reports of a legal contract between the long serving prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife which surrenders the power to hire and fire the heads of Mossad, Shin Bet, and the IDF, to the First Lady, who just happens to be a trained psychological evaluator for Israeli intelligence.
They also address the prospect of President Trump being arrested and Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s attack on Christian-owned social media platform Gab.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall. Airdate 03/11/2021
https://www.trunews.com/stream/mind-control-marriage-sara-netanyahu-s-strange-manipulation-of-bibi
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TruNews, they discuss who is really in control of the nuclear-armed State of Israel. They detail reports of a legal contract between the long serving prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife which surrenders the power to hire and fire the heads of Mossad, Shin Bet, and the IDF, to the First Lady, who just happens to be a trained psychological evaluator for Israeli intelligence.
They also address the prospect of President Trump being arrested and Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s attack on Christian-owned social media platform Gab.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall. Airdate 03/11/2021
https://www.trunews.com/stream/mind-control-marriage-sara-netanyahu-s-strange-manipulation-of-bibi
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