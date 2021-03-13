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Still Small Voice - UFOs and the Bible
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
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155 views • March 13, 2021

An audio excerpt from a recent video by Still Small Voice that explains the connection between UFOS, ETs, Fallen Angels and Demons and how the Bible foretells of these beings and how to deal with them. Visual enhancement by Rick Langley.

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AMERICA WILL NEVER SEE THIS TYPE OF ALIEN DISCLOSURE ON TUCKER CARLSON


https://thecommonsenseshow.com/activism-agenda-21-conspiracy/america-will-never-see-type-alien-disclosure-tucker-carlson
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You and all those who knowingly withdraw now from the king of darkness, will be given the Gift of discernment, if you ask Me in this Crusade Prayer (36) Help me to honour the True God “Jesus, help me for I am lost and confused. I do not know the Truth of life after death. Forgive me if I offend You, by honouring false gods, which are not the True God. Save me and help me to see the Truth with clarity and save me from the darkness of my soul. Help me to come into the Light of Your Mercy. Amen.” There is only one God, the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit, in the One Holy Trinity. Any other god comes from Satan, no matter how attractive the guise.

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3 But I fear lest, as the serpent seduced Eve by his subtilty, so your minds should be corrupted, and fall from the simplicity that is in Christ.

4 For if he that cometh preacheth another Christ, whom we have not preached; or if you receive another Spirit, whom you have not received; or another gospel which you have not received; you might well bear with him.

2nd Corinthians 11

Keywords
bible5dfree energyteslaufosfallen angelsthe great deception
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