Toward the Posthuman World 🤖

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
👕 SHOP www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com Use SAVE15 at checkout! 🇺🇸
#WeWillNotComply We are the RESISTANCE❗️
RELATED SOURCES ⬇️
1. https://www.technocracy.news/
2. Is Trump Pursuing Technocracy’s Dream To Create The Great American Technate? - https://www.technocracy.news/is-trump-pursuing-technocracys-dream-to-create-the-great-american-technate/
AMERICAN PATRIOTS APPAREL TOP COLLECTIONS ⬇️
1. Jesus Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/god-gear
2. Support Israel Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-tag/support-israel/
3. Made in USA Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/made-in-usa
4. Trump Apparel: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/trump-apparel
5. Men's Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/mens-clothing
6. Women's Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/womens-clothing
7. III% Three Percenters Apparel: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-tag/iii-three-percenters/
8. Don't Tread On Me Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/dont-tread-on-me-gear
9. All Products: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/all-products
10. Liberalism Exposed: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-tag/liberalism-exposed
💰 DONATE ⬇️
Locals - https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com
PayPal - https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/AmericanPatriotsApp
FOLLOW US ⬇️
1. Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry
2. Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC
3. Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac
4. Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC
5. BitChute - www.bitchute.com/channel/american-patriots-for-god-and-country
Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE! ✌️