BlazeTV | Is Barack Obama covertly running the Biden administration?
GalacticStorm
Published a day ago

BlazeTV   ·  ZERO HOUR  ·  James Poulos and C Bedford DC |  Is Barack Obama covertly running the Biden administration?   "He has full access to the White House. He's holding meetings whenever he wants. He's on phone calls and visitors are coming to and from that mansion."


@BlazeTV

blazetvbiden regimejames pouloszero hour

