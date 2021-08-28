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Deep State Chaos: to BRING BACK US SOLDIERS to AFGHANISTAN (2021)
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10 views • August 28, 2021
DarylLawsonLive.com
Psa 97:1 The LORD is king! Let the earth rejoice! Let the farthest coastlands be glad.
Psa 97:2 Dark clouds surround Him. Righteousness and justice are the foundation of His throne.
Psa 97:3 Fire spreads ahead of Him and burns up all His foes.
Psa 97:4 His lightning flashes out across the world. The earth sees and trembles.
Psa 97:5 The mountains melt like wax before the LORD, before the Lord of all the earth.
Psa 97:6 The heavens proclaim His righteousness; every nation sees His glory.
Psa 97:7 Those who worship idols are disgraced—all who brag about their worthless gods—for every god must bow to Him.
Psa 97:8 Jerusalem has heard and rejoiced, and all the towns of Judah are glad because of Your justice, O LORD!
Psa 97:9 For You, O LORD, are supreme over all the earth; You are exalted far above all gods.
Psa 97:10 You who love the LORD, hate evil! He protects the lives of His godly people and rescues them from the power of the wicked.
Psa 97:11 Light shines on the godly, and joy on those whose hearts are right.
Psa 97:12 May all who are godly rejoice in the LORD and praise His holy name!
Psa 97:1 The LORD is king! Let the earth rejoice! Let the farthest coastlands be glad.
Psa 97:2 Dark clouds surround Him. Righteousness and justice are the foundation of His throne.
Psa 97:3 Fire spreads ahead of Him and burns up all His foes.
Psa 97:4 His lightning flashes out across the world. The earth sees and trembles.
Psa 97:5 The mountains melt like wax before the LORD, before the Lord of all the earth.
Psa 97:6 The heavens proclaim His righteousness; every nation sees His glory.
Psa 97:7 Those who worship idols are disgraced—all who brag about their worthless gods—for every god must bow to Him.
Psa 97:8 Jerusalem has heard and rejoiced, and all the towns of Judah are glad because of Your justice, O LORD!
Psa 97:9 For You, O LORD, are supreme over all the earth; You are exalted far above all gods.
Psa 97:10 You who love the LORD, hate evil! He protects the lives of His godly people and rescues them from the power of the wicked.
Psa 97:11 Light shines on the godly, and joy on those whose hearts are right.
Psa 97:12 May all who are godly rejoice in the LORD and praise His holy name!
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