X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - Gold Will Destroy The [CB], The Process Has Begun

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Gold Will Destroy The [CB], The Process Has Begun
Inflation is not the same as in 70s, people are not seeing their wages increase which helps during these periods of times. The peoples wages are not keeping up this time around. Russia makes a move, will now start pegging their currency to gold.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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