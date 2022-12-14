Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
10/18/2022 The New York Times’ Smearing of the Whistleblower Movement and of Brother Miles Once Again Reflects That the Foundation of the Western World Has Reached a Hazardous Level
9 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 21 hours ago |
Shop now

https://gnews.org/articles/494530

摘要：Do you think the West can be saved? Doesn't the West depend on the three foundations? Doesn't it? The financial system is gone. Democracy, and the rule of law is gone. Watch brother Miles' lawsuit. Third, media and freedom of speech is gone. How are you fighting with the Communist Party, aren't you?

Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket