10/18/2022 The New York Times’ Smearing of the Whistleblower Movement and of Brother Miles Once Again Reflects That the Foundation of the Western World Has Reached a Hazardous Level

https://gnews.org/articles/494530
摘要：Do you think the West can be saved? Doesn't the West depend on the three foundations? Doesn't it? The financial system is gone. Democracy, and the rule of law is gone. Watch brother Miles' lawsuit. Third, media and freedom of speech is gone. How are you fighting with the Communist Party, aren't you?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.