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High-End Cannabis with Jon Spadafora of Veritas Fine Cannabis
The Talking Hedge
The Talking Hedge
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20 views • November 18, 2021
After spending nearly two decades in the hospitality industry, Jon Spadafora pivoted to the cannabis industry in 2015, building out the initial brand and marketing strategy for Veritas Fine Cannabis.

He specializes in experiential marketing strategy and creating events that elevate the customer experience. Jon’s professional background includes work with top hospitality and entertainment companies such as Virgin Hotels, Vail Resorts, sbe Entertainment Group, Caesars Entertainment and Live Nation.

As head of marketing and sales at Veritas, Jon and his team work to bring the best of hospitality to the cannabis industry, developing and implementing diverse, multichannel events to ensure the customer experience is as unique as everything produced by Veritas Fine Cannabis.

Guest:
Jonathan Spadafora, partner, head of marketing + sales at Veritas Fine Cannabis
https://www.linkedin.com/in/jonathan-spadafora-706b6128/

Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/

Episode 818 The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com

Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats

Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data

Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Keywords
cannabispodcastmarijuana
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