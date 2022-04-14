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JOE’S SYSTEMICALLY RACIST PRIORITIES
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50 views • April 14, 2022
Only a fool would use systemic racism and gender discrimination to fight systemic racism and gender discrimination, but hey, Chinatown Joe cannot be accused of being a particularly intelligent man. He told black America in 2020 that voting for him was the only way to know you were black. I guess there were a lot of confused black people out there because they actually followed his advice and voted for him. Black activist who claim that America is systemically racist voted in a man that, at his first opportunity, declared he was implementing systemically racist and discriminatory policies to help America UNITE. Not only can black Democrats be assured that they are in fact black, but it also appears that they never had an issue with discrimination or systemic racism; it only mattered who was being discriminated against.
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