Für immer Deutschland - 20. April Spezial (FTAOL - From Truth And Other Lies)

Am heutigen Tag gedenken wir dir und deinen Taten, ehrenwerter Andreas!Vielen Dank für dein Wirken, deine Worte, deine Weisheit und Kampfeswillen!
Mögen deine Worte die Seelen der Menschen erreichen und ihnen die nötige Stärke verleihen, um die Wahrheit auszusprechen und die Herrschaft der Lüge zu brechen!
Andreas Kress - 20.04.1965
Viele Grüße,
FTAOL-Mirror
Unsere Kanäle:
https://linktr.ee/fromtruthandotherlies
(Wuwox, Odysee, Telegram, Bitchute, Rumble, Brighteon, Youtube)
Musik:
Adrian von Ziegler - Druidic Dreams:
https://t.me/ftaolmusic/100
Adrian von Ziegler - Part of the Pack:
https://t.me/ftaolmusic/101
Adrian von Ziegler - Druidic Dreams:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N2SURjzRU08
Adrian von Ziegler - Part of the Pack:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LGNlAIEbtGw
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.