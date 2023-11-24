Create New Account
A Thanksgiving Blessing for Your Family from the Marian Fathers!
High Hopes
Fr. Chris Alar, Divine Mercy


Nov 23, 2023


Happy Thanksgiving from the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception! Join Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, the Provincial Superior of the Marian Congregation, as he shares a special Thanksgiving blessing.


blessingdivine mercythanksgivinghappy thanksgivingfr chris alarmarian fathers

