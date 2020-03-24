antichrist / red dragon .. last days battle

breaking israel news article:==========Revelation 12:3And there appeared another wonder in heaven; and behold a great red dragon, having seven heads and ten horns, and seven crowns upon his heads.Revelation 12:4And his tail drew the third part of the stars of heaven, and did cast them to the earth: and the dragon stood before the woman which was ready to be delivered, for to devour her child as soon as it was born.==========Eph 6:11 Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil.Ephesians 6:12For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.==========John 1:1In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.