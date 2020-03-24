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antichrist / red dragon .. last days battle
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40 views • March 24, 2020
breaking israel news article:
https://www.breakingisraelnews.com/147317/israels-health-minister-i-am-sure-the-messiah-will-arrive-before-passover/?fbclid=IwAR16G1rnUUxCmULJU-et1oKpFkiZOtUJN6I0BOXWKk3_U3_sYVr6bipHAxk
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Revelation 12:3
And there appeared another wonder in heaven; and behold a great red dragon, having seven heads and ten horns, and seven crowns upon his heads.
Revelation 12:4
And his tail drew the third part of the stars of heaven, and did cast them to the earth: and the dragon stood before the woman which was ready to be delivered, for to devour her child as soon as it was born.
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Eph 6:11 Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil.
Ephesians 6:12
For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.
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John 1:1
In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.
https://www.breakingisraelnews.com/147317/israels-health-minister-i-am-sure-the-messiah-will-arrive-before-passover/?fbclid=IwAR16G1rnUUxCmULJU-et1oKpFkiZOtUJN6I0BOXWKk3_U3_sYVr6bipHAxk
==========
Revelation 12:3
And there appeared another wonder in heaven; and behold a great red dragon, having seven heads and ten horns, and seven crowns upon his heads.
Revelation 12:4
And his tail drew the third part of the stars of heaven, and did cast them to the earth: and the dragon stood before the woman which was ready to be delivered, for to devour her child as soon as it was born.
==========
Eph 6:11 Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil.
Ephesians 6:12
For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.
==========
John 1:1
In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.
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