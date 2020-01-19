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BREAKING: James Comey Under Investigation for Allegedly Leaking Classified Info - #1756-6P
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60 views • January 19, 2020
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
Episode #1756 - Friday - January 17, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link - https://youtu.be/_HJJlD2209g


Headline Here: BREAKING: James Comey Under Investigation for Allegedly Leaking Classified Info

Comey had previously violated FBI policy in leaking the information to the times through his friend, Daniel Richman and the matter was referred to federal prosecutors in New York. Now this new investigation involves leaks relating to two articles including one in the Washington Post and another in the NY Times (now we see why the spinning) about a Russian intelligence document, which the Times says was highly classified. Now this part is fascinating:
The document played a key role in Mr. Comey’s decision to sideline the Justice Department and announce in July 2016 that the F.B.I. would not recommend that Hillary Clinton face charges in her use of a private email server to conduct government business while secretary of state.




EMilitia Article: BREAKING: James Comey Under Investigation for Allegedly Leaking Classified Info – E-Militia News http://ow.ly/pgvr30qamle


Guest: Cary Poarch is the CNN insider who came to Project Veritas to expose anti-Trump bias at the cable giant. Cary Poarch, who worked at CNN’s Washington D.C. Bureau, told Project Veritas that he decided to wear a hidden camera…to expose the bias running rampant” at the network. Poarch documented CNN’s bias for months; recording undercover footage of numerous long-term employees, some of which talk about Jeff Zucker’s anti-Trump agenda. Cary Poarch is an American Hero.

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