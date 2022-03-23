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CONTROLLING THE TONGUE
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0 view • March 23, 2022
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on James 3:1-12. In the early church, the role of the teacher was a very important one. The church members had a great respect for their teachers. So, it seems that many church members wanted to be teachers. Some of them may have wanted it for the wrong reasons. They wanted other people to think well of them and they wanted to enjoy the power of the job. Most of them did not qualify for the task. They did not have the natural skills and God had not called them to do it. Teachers must take care to teach the truth of God and not their own ideas. They are responsible for the way in which the church grows. They have power that they could so easily use wrongly. They must show by their lives the truth that they teach. It would be easy and wrong to speak great words but fail to do good things. There should not be a large number of teachers. They should be able to teach. They must know that God has called them to this work. Only those whom God calls should become teachers in the church.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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