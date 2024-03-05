Create New Account
Is the Soul’s Work to Feel Our Emotional Baggage to Move Towards God? 7th and 8th Sphere, Divine Love and Transformation of Human Soul, What Does It Mean One With God? God - the Infinite Teacher
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Full Original:

https://youtu.be/4xc7Fz89nFI

20100518 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Coffs Harbour P1


Cut:

57m32s - 1h02m47s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

*******************



“AS GOD’S LOVE ENTERS YOUR SOUL, YOUR SOUL TRANSFORMS INTO A DIFFERENT TYPE OF CREATURE.”

@ 58m18s


“THERE IS STILL LOTS TO LEARN. THERE’S A WHOLE UNIVERSE OUT THERE OF THINGS TO LEARN AND DISCOVER. AND GOD IS GOING TO CONTINUE TEACHING YOU BECAUSE GOD IS INFINITE. GOD HAS THE CAPACITY TO TEACH YOU INFINITELY.”

@ 1h00m00s


“YOU WILL BECOME PERFECT JUST AS YOUR HEAVENLY FATHER IS PERFECT.”

@ 1h00m27s


Keywords
spiritualitysimpledivine love pathsoul conditionreincarnated jesusgrief the healing emotionfeel everythinggodlikei want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godspirit world and afterlifefeel to healgods original creationdriven by truth not fearprecious child of godi want to know everythinggod the entitysouls purposesoul and emotional baggagedivine love and soul transformation7th and 8th sphereone with god and no fear in soulperfected in loveself vs god reliantgod the infinite teacher

