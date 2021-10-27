"Everyone who was vaccinated is dead," they say. CHINA COMMUNIST PARTY VIDEO LEAKED

A creepy video from China has been intercepted by intelligence sources and in it, Chinese Communist Party bosses talk about the future of the U.S. after the vaccine is distributed: "Everyone who was vaccinated is dead," they say.



By Edward Morgan -October 21, 2021



A horrifying video conference (video below) from inside China has been intercepted by intelligence sources and in it, Chinese Communist Party (CCP) chiefs discuss the future of the United States after vaccine distribution: "Everyone who got vaccinated is dead," they say.



The leaked segment of the intercepted video conference begins with the CCP chief who organized the video conference telling the other CCP participants "What the CCP wants most is for U.S. troops to be vaccinated."



The speaker goes on to say "Once they are vaccinated, the U.S. Military will collapse and the CCP will triumph."



The conversation continues with the keynote speaker saying "After the U.S. Troops get vaccinated, I'm telling you that vaccination against the CCP virus will basically be near the end."



He continues "When the elite society of the United States, because of fear, fear of death, lack of faith, and because these rogue, low level politicians, opportunists, pretend to evade their responsibility; especially when Wall Street, Hollywood celebrities, the White House, and the troops are vaccinated, I can assure you that there will be no vaccination problem."



He continues, "The people who are implementing vaccination are soon to be finished. Those who are pushing vaccination behind the scenes will probably have achieved their goals."



Then, shockingly, in the same video, below, they talk about....AN ANTIDOTE?!!?!???



"Vaccination will no longer be pushed and the antidote will certainly be offered."



At this point, one of the participants in the videoconference, surprised, interrupts and asks "Will the antidote appear?" and another enters asking "What is the antidote for?"



The videoconference keynote speaker replies, "It's not to cure the damage caused by the vaccines, it's to prevent you from transmitting the virus, rather than a remedy for the vaccines."



He then lays out the blunt facts: "The vaccinated are doomed to die. The antidote for vaccines is still in the hands of the CCP. Since the CCP wants (you) to die, how would they offer the antidote to you, the Lao Baixing of China?"



The leaked segment ends abruptly there.



The leaked video was made public by Jarome Bell.



Jarome Bell, a Republican, is running for Virginia's 2nd Congressional District.



Bell, who served in the Navy as a chief petty officer for 27 years, is running as a conservative "America First" candidate in the swing suburban district that encompasses the Virginia Beach area, according to his campaign website. Democrat Elaine Luria currently represented the district.



Bell uploaded the video to Twitter. Literally within minutes of revealing the intercepted video conference from inside China, Bell's Twitter account was permanently suspended.



An intelligence contact inside Twitter was able to access the account from inside Twitter, and screen capture the tweet and video, covertly sending it to us.