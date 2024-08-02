BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
We are at war! A nation in crisis | 40K FootView with JMC Ep. 12
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
56 followers
9 months ago

The pressing challenges and pivotal moments that define our nation today. Featuring the insights of "Patriot Streetfighter" Scott McKay, this episode covers a range of critical topics, including an analysis of the Trump assassination attempt, the 2024 election landscape, and the greatest threats facing humanity today.


Join us as we explore urgent events and agendas and discuss the power of action to bring about change. Don't miss the opportunity to follow and connect with Scott McKay as he shares his unique perspective on navigating these turbulent times.


Trump assassination analysis

Election 2024

Greatest threat facing mankind today

Events - Agendas

Action changes things

Follow and meet Scott McKay



https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV


stormisuponus.com


https://www.kepm.com/jmc


trump assassination attemptscott mckaypatriot streetfighter2024 electionpolitical agendasnational challengesnavigating challengeshumanity threatsurgent eventsaction for changeinsightful analysisturbulent timesfollow scott mckaynational issuescritical topicspivotal momentspower of actionelection landscapeconnect with scott mckayunique perspective
