We are at war! A nation in crisis | 40K FootView with JMC Ep. 12

The pressing challenges and pivotal moments that define our nation today. Featuring the insights of "Patriot Streetfighter" Scott McKay, this episode covers a range of critical topics, including an analysis of the Trump assassination attempt, the 2024 election landscape, and the greatest threats facing humanity today.
Join us as we explore urgent events and agendas and discuss the power of action to bring about change. Don't miss the opportunity to follow and connect with Scott McKay as he shares his unique perspective on navigating these turbulent times.
Trump assassination analysis
Election 2024
Greatest threat facing mankind today
Events - Agendas
Action changes things
Follow and meet Scott McKay
