U.S. Calculated VAERS Data: Over 7.2 Million Hospitalized, 1.2 Million Dead, 2.3 Million Permanently Disabled 2.1 Million Myocarditis From Vax
The New American
Published 2 months ago

True devastation caused by the vaccine according to your own government data. Also the vaccine can be 98 times worse than COVID-19 for young adults!

DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.Video Sources:

1. AmericasVoice.News - Lori Martin Gregory Joins Dr. Gina  https://americasvoice.news/video/RTjvlre4lYYwvMd/

2. Progressive Truth Seekers - Brought To You By Pfizer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XlL5_kKyLA0


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com





