TKTV - 12 - Verschwörungen - Geo-Engineering | Diskurs (Deutsch)
Published 16 hours ago

"Geo-Engineering" stammt aus dem Griechischen "geo" (Erde) und "engineering" (Technik) und bezeichnet die technologischen Eingriffe in natürliche Prozesse der Erde zur Lösung von Umweltproblemen oder zur Anpassung an den Klimawandel.

TIMESTAMP / ZEITSTEMPEL

0:10 Geo-Engineering

1:08 verschiedene Begriffe

2:09 verschiedene Methoden

9:02 Definition Geo-Engineering

11:54 Kondensstreifen

15:19 Kondensstreifen (Cirrus homogenitus)

16:18 Kosten gegenüber "Nutzen"

22:39 Solar Radiation Management (SRM)

25:20 Stratospheric Aerosol Injection (SAI)

28:12 Climate Intervention

30:31 Cloud Seeding

32:48 Konsequenzen

Keywords
geoengineeringgeo-engineeringclimate hoaxmenschengemachter klimawandel

