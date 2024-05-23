TKTV - 12 - Verschwörungen - Geo-Engineering | Diskurs (Deutsch)

"Geo-Engineering" stammt aus dem Griechischen "geo" (Erde) und "engineering" (Technik) und bezeichnet die technologischen Eingriffe in natürliche Prozesse der Erde zur Lösung von Umweltproblemen oder zur Anpassung an den Klimawandel.
TIMESTAMP / ZEITSTEMPEL
0:10 Geo-Engineering
1:08 verschiedene Begriffe
2:09 verschiedene Methoden
9:02 Definition Geo-Engineering
11:54 Kondensstreifen
15:19 Kondensstreifen (Cirrus homogenitus)
16:18 Kosten gegenüber "Nutzen"
22:39 Solar Radiation Management (SRM)
25:20 Stratospheric Aerosol Injection (SAI)
28:12 Climate Intervention
30:31 Cloud Seeding
32:48 Konsequenzen
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.