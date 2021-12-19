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WHY I CHANGED MY STANCE ON THE VACCINES
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311 views • December 19, 2021
I was wrong about the vaccines... not about the science behind them, but about my attitude towards those who were against them. This video is an attempt to correct that, and to find a positive way forward with regard to the controversy around covid so that we can come back together and work for God despite our differences over these lesser issues.
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