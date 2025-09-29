The AMISH have IDEAL Dopamine - Dopamine Revolution Podcast

Yes, the Amish live Holistically, refusing to pollute their bodies with GMOs, vaccines, pharmaceuticals, junk science food stuff and other chemicals, synthetics, and artificial junk found in so many American products. Their dopamine levels stay high, protecting them from disease, disorder and dysfunction. Find out more!

Holistic Weight & Stress Management

Sean David Cohen, acclaimed investigative journalist and host of "The Dopamine Revolution" podcast, exposes the true culprit behind the modern health crisis: the "Stress Diet." This isn't just about what you eat. It’s about the processed foods, hidden toxins, and chemical contaminants in your home that are systematically depleting your dopamine—the very "elixir of life" that governs your mood, metabolism, focus, and energy.