WOW!!! 🤩 Rob Schneider & Jim Breuer on the Spiritual Battle We Are In ⚔️

"They're Not Going to Win": Rob Schneider & Jim Breuer on the Spiritual Battle We Are In
"You have to know that God does have a plan...What this is is a gigantic play, a play that is working out to test us...Evil is not going to win...it's going to give good a run for its money...but they're not going to win."
Full podcast:https://youtu.be/aQ7oGrEKe-M
@RobSchneider
@JimBreuer
https://twitter.com/i/status/1707861431398342801
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.