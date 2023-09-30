WOW!!! 🤩 Rob Schneider & Jim Breuer on the Spiritual Battle We Are In ⚔️

"They're Not Going to Win": Rob Schneider & Jim Breuer on the Spiritual Battle We Are In

"You have to know that God does have a plan...What this is is a gigantic play, a play that is working out to test us...Evil is not going to win...it's going to give good a run for its money...but they're not going to win."

