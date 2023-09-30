Create New Account
WOW!!! 🤩 Rob Schneider & Jim Breuer on the Spiritual Battle We Are In ⚔️
GalacticStorm
"They're Not Going to Win": Rob Schneider & Jim Breuer on the Spiritual Battle We Are In

"You have to know that God does have a plan...What this is is a gigantic play, a play that is working out to test us...Evil is not going to win...it's going to give good a run for its money...but they're not going to win."

Full podcast:https://youtu.be/aQ7oGrEKe-M

@RobSchneider


@JimBreuer


https://twitter.com/i/status/1707861431398342801

Keywords
gods planspiritual battlerob schneiderjim breuer

