❗️Trump - US and Iran will have direct talks on Saturday

❗️ Trump: US and Iran have direct talks

"On Saturday, we have a very big meeting, and we'll see what can happen. I think everybody agrees that doing a deal would be preferable to doing the obvious," the US president told reporters during joint press conference with Benjamin Netanyahu.

Adding: Iran denies plans for direct talks with Trump

Indirect negotiations planned in Oman for Saturday

NYT says American and Iranian delegations won’t even sit in same room

‘Omani diplomats would carry messages back and forth’

Adding: Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russia, China and Iran will hold talks on Iran's nuclear program in Moscow tomorrow.