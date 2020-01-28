"Not like coronavirus, seems weaponized for high contagion & fatality Rates" w/Toxicologist Dr. Joe

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Toxicologist Dr. Joe Nieusma rejoins the program to discuss the coronavirus spreading like wildfire in China. As an expert in this area, he claims that no natural virus behaves in the manner with high rates of fatality and high contagion. He states it points to a weaponize virus geared specifically to target humans to be highly contagious and deadly. He also shares what you can do to keep you and your family safe including taking immunity building supplements such as C60, wash your hands, avoid crowded spaces, and others who may be sick. You can learn more about Dr. Joe and his HOPE program @ https://superiortoxicology.com/