Clay Clark Joins Amanda Grace: A Prophet, a President, and a Man Named Clark

Tune in for a passionate discussion with Amanda Grace and Clay Clark as they analyze the prophecies of Kim Clement and Kenneth Hagan, sharing the origins of the ReAwaken America Tour. As the tour comes to an end, Clay reflects on the journey, emphasizing its culmination in a collective prayer for the nation. Discover the unique connection between President Trump and divine purpose, exploring themes of the Davidic spirit, faith, and the transformative power of prayer in national leadership. Amanda and Clay illuminate the spiritual battle, the transformative season, and the path to restore godliness to America. Join them in uncovering profound connections between faith, politics, and personal growth in this enlightening discussion on Jan. 18 at 6pm ET. @ThrivetimeShow

Music Copyright References:

-21981893-Corporate And Inspirational Cinematic Background Music (1.00 Minutes Version) by StockAudios/Pond 5

-151471022-Uplifting Inspirational Corporate by Patrick_Schlebes/Pond5

-154756307-Magic Fireflies Loop Version2(Modern And Relaxing Background) by Lesya_NZ

-123859534-Successful Product Presentation 60S - P5 by wolfgangwoehrle

Music License: https://www.pond5.com/legal/license/20230221

Purchase ID/Date: 7365245 / 9-29-2023





Website: https://arkofgrace.org

Prayer Requests: https://arkofgrace.org/prayer-requests

Donate: https://arkofgrace.org/donate

Partners: https://arkofgrace.org/ministry-partners