New Mexico Gov Grisham Violates Consitution With Carry Ban-Is The Ban A Segue To A Mass Casualty Event That Will Then Be Leveraged To Enact Further Gun Control?

On the commemoration of 9/11, let us not forget the criminality, complicity and conspiracy of the Bush Cartel, Donald Rumsfeld, Condoleeza Rice, Dick Cheney, and other deep state/globalist/masonic players that brought about that horrendous tragedy. Next-THE US CONSTITUTION DOES NOT GET SET ASIDE DUE TO A "MEDICAL EMERGENCY"!! New Mexico Criminal Governor Grisham bans carry of firearms in the crime ridden city of Albuquerque at the behest of her globalist masters. She should be arrested and charged for her crimes as an example to her and ALL her peers. As the criminality of gov't in America increases, now is the time to address the ways that you and your family can resist by being resilient. Shelter, food, water, self defense, medicine and first aid are all necessary for human survival and so are aspects of resilience. THE TIME IS NOW. Basic wound care: https://www.firearmsnews.com/editorial/basic-wound-management/481220 Time to resist: https://thetacticalhermit.com/index.php/2023/09/10/the-globalist-sheep-test-has-begun-in-earnest/ James Corbett on the NineEleven (TM) attacks: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OCzy9i4tIHU&t=192s Now is the time to prepare. Now is the time to resist. Now is the time to help others wake up. Pray for the innocents in Hawaii, New Mexico and the US.