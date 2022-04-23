© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Satanist Kanye West 2016 'Famous' Video Human Cloning REM Driven Clones! [23.04.2022]
Follow
0
Share
Report
132 views • April 23, 2022
Out of Shadows Official 2020 - The Documentary [11.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NcZLfiCWSZwA/
Out of Shadows: Dr. Richard Bartlett's Covid-19 Budesonide Strategy.
21 okt 2020Producers Mike Smith & Brad Martin are back with a short Documentary on Dr.Richard Bartlett's strategy in defeating global propaganda.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VP2tA9SfY7lM/
Filmmaker Jason Jones about 'Out Of Shadows' documentary.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CbQpk4PxXy2a/
Satanic Witchcraft Spells Sorcery: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=witchcraft&;t=h_&ia=web
Problem-Reaction-Solution: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=problem+reaction+solution&;t=h_&ia=web
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Mass Psychosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Psychosis&;t=h_&ia=web
Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&;t=h_&ia=web
What is Doublespeak NPM- and NewSpeak?: Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview [1989]:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
Controlled Opposition: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=controlled+opposition&;t=h_&ia=web
Psyop: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=psyop+definition&;t=h_&ia=definition
Pharmacia (Sorcery disguised as Medicine): https://duckduckgo.com/?q=pharmacia&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Kanye+West+Famous&;t=h_&ia=web
https://www.elle.com/culture/celebrities/g28419/guide-to-celebrities-in-kanye-famous-video/
https://www.elle.com/culture/music/a37391/kanyes-famous-video-naked-kim-kardashian-taylor-swift-donald-trump/
Kanye West - Famous
53,408,451 views Jul 1, 2016
Kanye West - 8.23M subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p7FCgw_GlWc&;ab_channel=KanyeWestVEVO
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs6eXM7s8Vl5WcECcRHc2qQ
ProjectCognition - 2243 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/x4Ry7XxTaqBj/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/projectcognition/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NcZLfiCWSZwA/
Out of Shadows: Dr. Richard Bartlett's Covid-19 Budesonide Strategy.
21 okt 2020Producers Mike Smith & Brad Martin are back with a short Documentary on Dr.Richard Bartlett's strategy in defeating global propaganda.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VP2tA9SfY7lM/
Filmmaker Jason Jones about 'Out Of Shadows' documentary.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CbQpk4PxXy2a/
Satanic Witchcraft Spells Sorcery: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=witchcraft&;t=h_&ia=web
Problem-Reaction-Solution: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=problem+reaction+solution&;t=h_&ia=web
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Mass Psychosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Psychosis&;t=h_&ia=web
Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&;t=h_&ia=web
What is Doublespeak NPM- and NewSpeak?: Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview [1989]:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
Controlled Opposition: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=controlled+opposition&;t=h_&ia=web
Psyop: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=psyop+definition&;t=h_&ia=definition
Pharmacia (Sorcery disguised as Medicine): https://duckduckgo.com/?q=pharmacia&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Kanye+West+Famous&;t=h_&ia=web
https://www.elle.com/culture/celebrities/g28419/guide-to-celebrities-in-kanye-famous-video/
https://www.elle.com/culture/music/a37391/kanyes-famous-video-naked-kim-kardashian-taylor-swift-donald-trump/
Kanye West - Famous
53,408,451 views Jul 1, 2016
Kanye West - 8.23M subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p7FCgw_GlWc&;ab_channel=KanyeWestVEVO
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs6eXM7s8Vl5WcECcRHc2qQ
ProjectCognition - 2243 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/x4Ry7XxTaqBj/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/projectcognition/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.