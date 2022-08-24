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Epoch Times’ Josh Philipp: Not Only Is the Jan. 6th Cmte. ‘Hiding Information, They’re Altering It’
“The closest thing we saw to an insurrection is the 100 Suspicious actors and material witnesses… who the government seems to have no interest in… they tear down the barriers, they removed the No Trespassing signs, and they clear the way for the protesters who arrive later who then have no idea they're violating the law.”
Source
https://rumble.com/v1h4dtd-epoch-times-philipp-not-only-is-the-jan.-6th-cmte.-hiding-information-theyr.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=5