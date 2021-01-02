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WHO Warns of New Pandemic - One Already Waiting in the Wings
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132 views • January 02, 2021
Right on cue, after the holiday, Fauci, the supposed “infectious disease expert”, warns of a surge in COVID-19 cases. In fact, Fauci claims “the worst is yet to come”. In true form, Fauci continues his rhetoric of fear porn to keep Americans in line and in training for what is to come. What is to come? According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it will be another pandemic.
Sources:
https://www.dailywire.com/news/fauci-warns-americans-that-worst-of-covid-19-still-yet-to-come
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/who-bigger-pandemic-covid-coming?utm_source=feedburner&;utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+zerohedge%2Ffeed+%28zero+hedge+-+on+a+long+enough+timeline%2C+the+survival+rate+for+everyone+drops+to+zero%29
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/Center-projects/completed-projects/spars-pandemic-scenario.html
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/pubs_archive/pubs-pdfs/2017/spars-pandemic-scenario.pdf
Sources:
https://www.dailywire.com/news/fauci-warns-americans-that-worst-of-covid-19-still-yet-to-come
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/who-bigger-pandemic-covid-coming?utm_source=feedburner&;utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+zerohedge%2Ffeed+%28zero+hedge+-+on+a+long+enough+timeline%2C+the+survival+rate+for+everyone+drops+to+zero%29
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/Center-projects/completed-projects/spars-pandemic-scenario.html
https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/pubs_archive/pubs-pdfs/2017/spars-pandemic-scenario.pdf
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