THE ECONOMICS OF THE NEW EARTH!
Ted Mahr Out of this World
Published 20 hours ago

Hello Friends! In this presentation, I go over the economics of the New Earth and the New Age! The monetary system as we know it today will be replaced by a barter system where people’s needs will be completely taken care of because of free energy and improved health where we will all live to at least 500 years or more. In advanced human civilizations beyond Earth, people live on average 1000 years. The presentation was given at a Conference in Vienna, Austria in both German and English. I hope you can all listen to this Out of this World presentation! With lots of love and light, For a planet that’s happy and bright! Ted, Out of this World Radio, www.outofthisworld1150.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com

ascensionspiritualitynew agenew earth

