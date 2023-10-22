Hello Friends! In this presentation, I go over the economics of the New Earth and the New Age! The monetary system as we know it today will be replaced by a barter system where people’s needs will be completely taken care of because of free energy and improved health where we will all live to at least 500 years or more. In advanced human civilizations beyond Earth, people live on average 1000 years. The presentation was given at a Conference in Vienna, Austria in both German and English. I hope you can all listen to this Out of this World presentation! With lots of love and light, For a planet that’s happy and bright! Ted, Out of this World Radio, www.outofthisworld1150.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.