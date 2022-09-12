Horsetail - Equisetum arvense - Herbal Medicine Benefits

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0:00 Introduction
0:12 Horsetail - Equisetum arvense
1:56 Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoarthritis
2:28 Swelling
2:52 Wound Healing
3:51 Pain Relief
4:10 Diabetes
4:38 Hair and Nails
5:14 Liver Health
5:35 Herpes
5:53 Effect on Kidney Stones
6:13 Bone Health
6:44 Skin Health
7:37 Digestion
7:54 Weight Loss
8:20 Cellulite
8:40 Varicose Veins
8:58 Gout
9:13 Anxiety
9:48 Relaxation and Sleep
10:09 Seizures
10:23 Cognition
11:28 Ulcers and Hemorrhoids
11:53 Flu Symptoms
12:17 Heart Health
13:04 Chemotherapy Side Effects
13:20 Asthma
13:37 Diarrhea
13:57 Inflammation
14:16 Bacterial Infections
15:31 Cell-Based Cancer Studies
15:53 Oral Health
16:26 Conclusion
16:59 Consultation & More