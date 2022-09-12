Create New Account
Horsetail - Equisetum arvense - Herbal Medicine Benefits
Holistic Herbalist
Published 2 months ago |


0:00 Introduction

0:12 Horsetail - Equisetum arvense

1:56 Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoarthritis

2:28 Swelling

2:52 Wound Healing

3:51 Pain Relief

4:10 Diabetes

4:38 Hair and Nails

5:14 Liver Health

5:35 Herpes

5:53 Effect on Kidney Stones

6:13 Bone Health

6:44 Skin Health

7:37 Digestion

7:54 Weight Loss

8:20 Cellulite

8:40 Varicose Veins

8:58 Gout

9:13 Anxiety

9:48 Relaxation and Sleep

10:09 Seizures

10:23 Cognition

11:28 Ulcers and Hemorrhoids

11:53 Flu Symptoms

12:17 Heart Health

13:04 Chemotherapy Side Effects

13:20 Asthma

13:37 Diarrhea

13:57 Inflammation

14:16 Bacterial Infections

15:31 Cell-Based Cancer Studies

15:53 Oral Health

16:26 Conclusion

16:59 Consultation & More

