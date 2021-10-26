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The Laws of God, Clones in Hollywood, Election Fraud Trump Won 2020!
Sherri Lynn
Sherri Lynn
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54 views • October 26, 2021
The Vision Host: Sherri Lynn
The Laws of God, Clones in Hollywood, Election fraud Trump Won 2020!

https://sherrilynn.com
Shop Our CBD Store @ https://mycbdhealth.com

John
Chapter 2
and the changers of money sitting:

15 And when he had made a scourge of small cords, he drove them all out of the temple, and the sheep, and the oxen; and poured out the changers' money, and overthrew the tables;

16 And said unto them that sold doves, Take these things hence; make not my Father's house an house of merchandise.

thundered: others said, An angel spake to him.
St John 12:30-32

30 Jesus answered and said, This voice came not because of me, but for your sakes.

31 Now is the judgment of this world: now shall the prince of this world be cast out.

32 And I, if I be lifted up from the earth, will draw all men unto me.

St John 14:14-17
If ye shall ask any thing in my name, I will do it.

15 If ye love me, keep my commandments.

16 And I will pray the Father, and he shall give you another Comforter, that he may abide with you for ever;

17 Even the Spirit of truth; whom the world cannot receive, because it seeth him not, neither knoweth him: but ye know him; for he dwelleth with you, and shall be in you.

God Bless,
Sherri Lynn
Keywords
americatruthelection fraudtrump wonsherri lynnlaws of godthe vision
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