DJT Airport Florida - New York Has Fallen - Free Stuff

Major airport could soon be renamed after Donald Trump under new GOP bill





Palm Beach International Airport handles over 8M passengers, frequently hosts Air Force One





A bill was introduced over the weekend that would change the name of the Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) in Florida to the "Donald J. Trump International Airport."





A spokesperson in state representative Meg Weinberger’s office confirmed the news to Fox News Digital.





"President Trump is the most consequential president of our lifetime and a resident of Palm Beach County, which makes it only fitting to honor him, like many other presidents before him, by naming our airport Donald J. Trump International," Weinberger, a Republican, said in a statement.





U.S. government shutdown to force flight reductions at 40 'high-traffic' airports





Affected airports will be announced Thursday; international flights exempt, says FAA





The Silent Conquest: When the West Surrenders by Its Own Will





For centuries, Europe resisted with blood and courage the attempts of Islamic expansion. It endured seven hundred years of wars, invasions, and struggles to preserve a civilization built upon Judeo-Christian values, individual freedoms, and national sovereignty. Today, however, that same Europe—and, by extension, the entire Western world—seems to be surrendering without a fight, opening its doors and abandoning its identity under the banner of political correctness and a misguided notion of multiculturalism.





Michael Goodwin: Graceless sore winner Zohran Mamdani immediately drops his mask and declares war on NYC





Having fallen in love with the sound of his own voice and apparently convinced he is heaven-sent, a besotted Zohran Mamdani missed the warning that you never get a second chance to make a first impression.





So it was that his victory speech Tuesday night had no hint of grace or gratitude to New York or America.





Texas Governor Greg Abbott Vows to Slap “100% Tariff” on Anyone Moving from NYC After Radical Socialist Takes the Throne in Mayoral Election





Texas Governor Greg Abbott has declared war on the incoming wave of New York City “refugees” desperate to escape the impending socialist nightmare under newly elected Mayor Zohran Mamdani.





How Zohran Mamdani’s controversial policies could quickly reshape NYC as mayor





“Free” carries a hefty price tag.





Socialist Zohran Mamdani’s lofty promises of an affordable, progressive Big Apple have electrified throngs of voters — and terrified others concerned about its costs.





The far-left Democrat’s policy proposals will need at least $10 billion and could fundamentally reshape the Big Apple’s economy and government.





