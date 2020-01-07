Women's Social Media Obsession = Men's Porn Addiction

We know that porn is poison for men that makes us weak, cowardly, sickly, and unmotivated. We also know that No Fap is a powerful, consistently effective personal growth strategy for men. Is there an analogous addictive digital drug that women should abstain from to experience profoundly healthy relationships?





📑 Read: Strategies for Social Media Sanity in Relationships

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/772-social-media-sanity

👁️ My Documentary: The Journey from No Fap to Tantra | Documentary for men

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/social-dynamics/1267-social-anxiety-no-fap#Video





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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





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