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Women's Social Media Obsession = Men's Porn Addiction
jroseland
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68 views • January 07, 2020

We know that porn is poison for men that makes us weak, cowardly, sickly, and unmotivated. We also know that No Fap is a powerful, consistently effective personal growth strategy for men. Is there an analogous addictive digital drug that women should abstain from to experience profoundly healthy relationships?


📑 Read: Strategies for Social Media Sanity in Relationships

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/772-social-media-sanity

👁️ My Documentary: The Journey from No Fap to Tantra | Documentary for men

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/social-dynamics/1267-social-anxiety-no-fap#Video


Confused?

Invest at least $150 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society

Forward a receipt of at least $150 to [email protected]


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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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