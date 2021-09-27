© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LIVE : ‘THE BIG ONE’ MEDICAL FREEDOM RALLY IN ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA
Follow
0
Share
Report
51 views • September 27, 2021
WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/live-the-big-one-medical-freedom-rally-in-st-paul-minnesota/
Hundreds gather at the Minnesota State Capitol to rally against all medical mandates, censorship, coercion, discrimination, and the erosion of thier health freedoms.
Speakers: Dr. Bob Zajac, Del Bigtree, Mark Bishofsky, Dr. AaronWilliams
Hundreds gather at the Minnesota State Capitol to rally against all medical mandates, censorship, coercion, discrimination, and the erosion of thier health freedoms.
Speakers: Dr. Bob Zajac, Del Bigtree, Mark Bishofsky, Dr. AaronWilliams
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.