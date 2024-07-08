© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Europe has fallen! Pro-immigrant leftist coalitions win shocking victories in UK and France.
101 views • 10 months ago
Leftist parties win in the UK and France | Putin meets with Orban and calls for end of Ukraine War | Biden defies Democrat megadonors in refusing to bow out | HuffPo calls for Biden campaign to fool public with AI | Ben Carson as VP? | Disturbing revelation in Epstein transcipts | Wisconsin Supreme Court reinstates absentee ballot drop boxes | Trump distances himself from Project 2025 | Trump polls even better against Kamala | Bill Gates launches "maggot milk" | Israeli media admit IDF used Hannibal Directive on Oct 7 | Hurricane Beryl makes landfall on Texas coast | Israel to invade Lebanon in second half of July | Excommunicated archbishop speaks out
