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The Constitutional County(tm) explained by Kirk MacKenzie
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Government is the problem. No other problem gets fixed until that gets fixed. The Constitutional County is a grassroots movement built on the voluntary support of existing groups and organizations to get our country back. Watch, then join the movement. https://bit.ly/3px9LJE
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