The secret Masonic Victory of World War Two part 9

H. G. Wells published in 1933 his book The Shape of Things to Come . In this book he predicts a Second World War around 1940, originating from a German- Polish dispute. After 1945 there would be an increasing lack of public safety in

“criminally infected” areas. The plan for the “modern world-state” would succeed on its third attempt, and come out of something that occurred in Basra, Iraq. In 1940 The New World Order was published by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. The book contains a select list of references on regional and world federation, together with some special plans for a New World Order after the war.

On May 14, 1947, Winston Churchill announced as part of his famous speech in the London Royal Albert Hall:

“Our final goal is to install an all-powerful government on a world level, and we will strive for that.”

The Preliminary Draft of a World Constitution published in 1948 provides for a World Council along with a Chamber of Guardians to enforce world law. On February 17, 1950, in testimony before the Senate on Foreign Relations

Committee, international financier James P. Warburg said:

“We shall have a World Government, whether or not we like it. The question is only whether World Government will be achieved by consent or by conquest.”

The Mid-Century Challenge to U.S. Foreign Policy (1959) sponsored by the

Rockefeller Brothers Fund, explains:

“The United States cannot escape, and indeed should welcome... the task which history has imposed on us. This is the task of helping to shape a New World Order in all its dimensions, spiritual, economic, political, social.” In a 1968 speech entitled The United Nations and Alternative Formulations, The Hard Road to World Order Richard Gardner, former U.S. Deputy Assistant

Secretary of State and U.S. ambassador to Italy, provided an accurate forewarning and picture of the environment in which we live today, explaining how the elitist planners would, through the use of gradualism (two steps forward,

one step backward), succeed in their century-long plan to create a One World Government. In an excerpt from the speech Gardner explains the following:

“In short, we are likely to do better by building our House of World Order from the bottom up rather than the top down. It will look like a great, booming, buzzing confusion, to use William James’s famous description of

reality, but a final run around national sovereignty, eroding it piece by piece, is likely to get us to world order faster than the old-fashioned frontal attack.”In The Future of Federalism (1969) Nelson Rockefeller claims that current events compellingly demand a New World Order as the old order is crumbling, and there is “a new and free order struggling to be born.” Rockefeller said:

“There is a fever of nationalism.... The nation-state is becoming less and less competent to perform its international political tasks.... These are some of the reasons pressing us to lead vigorously toward the true building of a New World Order.”