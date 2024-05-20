What is the US "democracy" about?

Philip Agee - CIA agent

Adding: In the U.S. Congress, a bill will be introduced to impose sanctions on Georgian politicians responsible for promoting the foreign agents law, reports Politico.

The document asserts that Georgia "openly attacked American and other Western organizations promoting DEMOCRACY" while seeking to strengthen ties with Moscow and Beijing.

Meanwhile, the Georgian Prime Minister stated on Monday morning that the foreign agents law will ensure long-term peace in the country.