Melbourne Freedom Rally 30 March 2024 - Victoria Market Speeches

Part 3 of three videos, this one covering the speeches at Queen Victoria Market. We put in the extra effort to speak there after speaking at two places in the Bourke Street Mall. Our topics are many and varied, from the poison 'jab' to the new one on the block, the digital ID bill that the Australian Senate pushed through without debate and with no consultation with the people. That's evil and underhanded and the pushback may put the fear up all those corrupt politicians. Let's hope that. Pray that.