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Kary Mullis Testimony on Why He Began Questioning the ‘HIV Causes AIDS’ Theory
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207 views • May 27, 2021
Mirrored from the original https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y68ugCb2z60
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In this video I have uploaded a testimony by Dr. Kary Mullis on when he first began having serious doubts about the “HIV = AIDS = Death” model that has been pushed by the mainstream science establishment for decades. The mainstream theory assumes that a Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) causes a category of symptoms and disease called Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS). Kary Mullis, Nobel Prize laureate and founder of the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) technique of amplifying genetic material used in the detection of HIV and other “viruses”, tells the story of how he first began questioning the mainstream HIV/AIDS theory. The testimony is from an interview included in the House of Numbers Deluxe Edition DVD, and I have outlined Kary’s insightful story below:
- Kary first questioned the HIV/AIDS model while working at Specialty Laboratories in Santa Monica, California as a consultant.
- He was working on a project that involved measuring HIV in people’s blood.
- They needed to re-apply for another grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and he had to write a paper.
- The first line of the paper was “HIV is the probable cause of AIDS” and then he tried looking for a scientific paper that he could reference to back up this sentence.
- Kary asked a couple of virologists and they assured him he didn’t need to reference it, but Kary wouldn’t settle with lying.
- Initially Kary had initially searched online for papers proving causation of HIV/AIDS but after not finding any he began asking so-called experts.
- Kary asked many AIDS researchers for a paper to reference but none of them had any.
- Kary was getting “really freaked” and realized that “no one really knows, this whole thing is a big sham.”
- Kary last bit of “faith in the system” was hoping that the Nobel Prize Winner for “discovering” HIV, Luc Montagnier, would give a satisfactory answer to why “HIV is the probable cause of AIDS”.
- Luc Montagnier spoke at a seminar in San Diego for the opening up of the Department of AIDS Research, which involved lots of federal funding.
- The department founder was Flossie Wong-Staal, whose academic advisor was Robert Gallo, the person often credited for “proving” causation of HIV/AIDS.
- After Luc did his talk, there was a “Wine and Cheese” social gathering afterwards at which Kary asked Luc if he knew of a reference he could use that proves HIV/AIDS.
- Luc Montagnier, the so-called “founder” of HIV, initially told Kary to reference a NIH / Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report but Kary did not want to reference it because it was not a scientific paper.
- Luc then told Kary he could reference two recent papers that involved killing primates very quickly with other “retroviruses”, which are said to insert their RNA into a host cell to produce its own DNA (hence the retro or reverse of the usual DNA to RNA direction), and unlike AIDS which has a supposed survival time of 11 years.
- Luc then walked away while his colleagues looked at him like “he should’ve had a better answer than that”.
- Kary truly thought that Luc would have an answer as to why “HIV is the probable cause of AIDS”, but he didn’t.
- Kary points out that the people pushing the HIV/AIDS don’t want to be questioned and are “willing to go to great lengths to prevent that."
This is a powerful testimony that shows the inner workings of mainstream science narrative creation and which is as evident today with COVID-19 as it was in the 1990s with HIV/AIDS.
Note that I have also tried finding specific papers proving causation of HIV/AIDS but I couldn’t find either. However, I did find a now retracted paper outlining the decades of criticism against the HIV/AIDS narrative: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...
Here are the links to the original video source:
- Why I Began Questioning HIV: https://youtu.be/vaMZ4NyNCwI
- House of Numbers Deluxe Edition DVD: https://www.amazon.ca/gp/product/B003...
- Deluxe edition includes both the House of Numbers documentary plus hours of bonus content.
Related Videos:
2009 HIV/AIDS Documentary: House of Numbers - Anatomy of an Epidemic https://youtu.be/lvDqjXTByF4
PCR Test Founder Kary Mullis Speaks Out Against the Misinterpretation of the PCR Test https://youtu.be/hdR1dDdy0VI
PCR Test Founder & Nobel Prize Laureate Kary Mullis Speaks Out Against the "HIV Causes AIDS" Theory: https://youtu.be/_ok_JJs52dQ .
-------
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The following is copied from the link
In this video I have uploaded a testimony by Dr. Kary Mullis on when he first began having serious doubts about the “HIV = AIDS = Death” model that has been pushed by the mainstream science establishment for decades. The mainstream theory assumes that a Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) causes a category of symptoms and disease called Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS). Kary Mullis, Nobel Prize laureate and founder of the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) technique of amplifying genetic material used in the detection of HIV and other “viruses”, tells the story of how he first began questioning the mainstream HIV/AIDS theory. The testimony is from an interview included in the House of Numbers Deluxe Edition DVD, and I have outlined Kary’s insightful story below:
- Kary first questioned the HIV/AIDS model while working at Specialty Laboratories in Santa Monica, California as a consultant.
- He was working on a project that involved measuring HIV in people’s blood.
- They needed to re-apply for another grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and he had to write a paper.
- The first line of the paper was “HIV is the probable cause of AIDS” and then he tried looking for a scientific paper that he could reference to back up this sentence.
- Kary asked a couple of virologists and they assured him he didn’t need to reference it, but Kary wouldn’t settle with lying.
- Initially Kary had initially searched online for papers proving causation of HIV/AIDS but after not finding any he began asking so-called experts.
- Kary asked many AIDS researchers for a paper to reference but none of them had any.
- Kary was getting “really freaked” and realized that “no one really knows, this whole thing is a big sham.”
- Kary last bit of “faith in the system” was hoping that the Nobel Prize Winner for “discovering” HIV, Luc Montagnier, would give a satisfactory answer to why “HIV is the probable cause of AIDS”.
- Luc Montagnier spoke at a seminar in San Diego for the opening up of the Department of AIDS Research, which involved lots of federal funding.
- The department founder was Flossie Wong-Staal, whose academic advisor was Robert Gallo, the person often credited for “proving” causation of HIV/AIDS.
- After Luc did his talk, there was a “Wine and Cheese” social gathering afterwards at which Kary asked Luc if he knew of a reference he could use that proves HIV/AIDS.
- Luc Montagnier, the so-called “founder” of HIV, initially told Kary to reference a NIH / Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report but Kary did not want to reference it because it was not a scientific paper.
- Luc then told Kary he could reference two recent papers that involved killing primates very quickly with other “retroviruses”, which are said to insert their RNA into a host cell to produce its own DNA (hence the retro or reverse of the usual DNA to RNA direction), and unlike AIDS which has a supposed survival time of 11 years.
- Luc then walked away while his colleagues looked at him like “he should’ve had a better answer than that”.
- Kary truly thought that Luc would have an answer as to why “HIV is the probable cause of AIDS”, but he didn’t.
- Kary points out that the people pushing the HIV/AIDS don’t want to be questioned and are “willing to go to great lengths to prevent that."
This is a powerful testimony that shows the inner workings of mainstream science narrative creation and which is as evident today with COVID-19 as it was in the 1990s with HIV/AIDS.
Note that I have also tried finding specific papers proving causation of HIV/AIDS but I couldn’t find either. However, I did find a now retracted paper outlining the decades of criticism against the HIV/AIDS narrative: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...
Here are the links to the original video source:
- Why I Began Questioning HIV: https://youtu.be/vaMZ4NyNCwI
- House of Numbers Deluxe Edition DVD: https://www.amazon.ca/gp/product/B003...
- Deluxe edition includes both the House of Numbers documentary plus hours of bonus content.
Related Videos:
2009 HIV/AIDS Documentary: House of Numbers - Anatomy of an Epidemic https://youtu.be/lvDqjXTByF4
PCR Test Founder Kary Mullis Speaks Out Against the Misinterpretation of the PCR Test https://youtu.be/hdR1dDdy0VI
PCR Test Founder & Nobel Prize Laureate Kary Mullis Speaks Out Against the "HIV Causes AIDS" Theory: https://youtu.be/_ok_JJs52dQ .
-------
Follow MES Truth:
Hive: https://peakd.com/@mestruth
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/95z4...
3Speak: https://3speak.co/user/mestruth
DTube: https://d.tube/#!/c/mestruth12
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmYl...
MORE links: https://linktr.ee/matheasy
Follow Math Easy Solutions:
Website: https://MES.fm
YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/MathEasySolutio...
Store: https://teespring.com/stores/mes-store
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