Pre-Rolls Category Data & Performance

When we look at market share trends over the last few years, we notice that market share of Pre-Rolls in Canadian markets is much higher than in US markets.Over the last year market share of Pre-Rolls in Canada had an average of 18.6%, while in the US, market share of Pre-Rolls was an average of 9.5%.When we look at market share by individual states and provinces, we see that Pre-Roll market share in Canadian provinces is much higher than in most US states, with Massachusetts as the one exception.Segment sales share of Pre-Rolls differ significantly between the US and Canada. For example, the second best-selling segment in US markets is the Connoisseur/Infused segment, which makes up 32.4% of sales. But within Canadian markets that same segment makes up only 0.1% of sales.The number of servings sold, or count of Pre-Rolls per package, is also quite different in the US and Canada. For example, Single Pre-Rolls (1 serving) made up 60% of sales in US markets, but they only made up 11% of sales within Canadian markets.Show Notes:Cannabis Pre-Rolls: A look at category data & performanceHost:Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.Episode XXX The Talking Hedge:Your Cannabis Business Podcast.​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.Music Info:Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeatsKeywords:Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales DataJosh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers. This is only entertainment.