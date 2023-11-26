The Streaked, Speckled, and Spotted

My commentary on the 2023 Vayetze torah portion.
Bible verses covered:
Genesis 30:31-34
Joshua 9:4-5
Ezekiel 16:16
Exodus 12:5
Genesis 6:9; 17:1; 30:41-43
Luke 14:15-17, 21-24
Matthew 5:1-12
Genesis 31:10-13
1 Corinthians 1:26-27
Mark 7:8-9
Matthew 23:27-28
1 Samuel 16:6-7
