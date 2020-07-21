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The Truth of Hollywood
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516 views • July 21, 2020
Hollywood exposed. What they believe. What they do to children. Please listen and watch. Even after watching this video, I am uncertain as to who the producer considers to be on the righteous side of all this. It is alluded that Trump is working with the Anti-Christ or a once thought extinct society called the Golden Dawn. A quick search of the GD suggests that they are still in existence. What are the dynamics of whats going on in the world today? When you figure it out, let me know. At this point in time I see Trump doing what he promised to do and have no reason yet to doubt him. Please watch.
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