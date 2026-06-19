From Tel Aviv to UFC, Madison Garden And Hollyweird: The Cult That Owns & Controls Your Entertainment

Three brothers. One controls the UFC and Hollywood. One controls the political machinery. One helped manage the Covaids plandemic narrative. All members of the Club. While you watch the carnage in the cage, these families are consolidating power. It’s a bifurcation of reality. You’re watching the show; they’re controlling the script.

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***** Sources for this video *****









Intro vid: https://vigilante.tv/w/s1MhYwZzsxeTQ8Szzjf2Qo





Seinfeld palestine:

https://x.com/SuppressedNws1/status/2065051821979083161





Forbidden HQ full clip:

https://x.com/WearForbidden/status/2065148439059460129





Seinfeld Palestine Question:

https://x.com/jelinaangelll/status/2065755555009016100





Lutnick With Epstein:

https://x.com/chicabonita2145/status/2066929545664446796/video/1





Motocross whitehouse:

https://x.com/washington_EY/status/2066177592068083745?s=20





Ari Emanuel:

https://x.com/realstewpeters/status/2065652068388384973





World Cup Ritual:

https://x.com/reality_revolt_/status/2065443146188898556





Moscow Chaos:

https://x.com/juliovschneider/status/2067529230569681322





World Cup Country Video:

https://x.com/BritisherPaz49/status/2067408641452286134





Kalergi Plan:

https://x.com/forbiddenmerch/status/2064755199118328143





Iran Unfairly Treated World Cup:

https://x.com/FenrirWulf_x/status/2066999216023716330/video/1





Trump Signs Versailles

https://x.com/FoxNews/status/2067397107233837350/video/1





No Israel Without US Says Trump:

https://x.com/abierkhatib/status/2066839555500646412





Canadance Owens on Jews Reveals Truth:

https://x.com/jakeshieldsajj/status/2065491018729005364





71 Jewish Girls in Tunnel in upstate NY:

https://x.com/Parodyjeffx/status/2064895147557388765

Bibi Not Backing Down:

https://x.com/ShadowofEzra/status/2067624876714676445