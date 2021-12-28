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It's Being Revealed The Shots Are As Bad As We Warned & The Propaganda Worse
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111 views • December 28, 2021
The Sons of Liberty have been warning about the lies concerning SARS-CoV-2 and the CONvid-1984 for nearly 2 years. We've been warning about the shots for more than a year and in 2021, we saw the results of those warnings going unheeded. I'll take you through a few current realities related to those warnings and we'll have additional resources linked below on our site.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/its-being-revealed-the-shots-are-as-bad-as-we-warned-the-propaganda-worse-video/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/its-being-revealed-the-shots-are-as-bad-as-we-warned-the-propaganda-worse-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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