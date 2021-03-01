Social Distancing | Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film.

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Zachary Denman https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=go0P2wekTzQ
Social distancing is the start to Series Two. Jarah takes to the streets after being raided and she surprisingly meets Kain… the Sci-Fi reality continues...
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Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Films Playlist Series One: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLx...
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Written | Director | Camera | Editor | Music
Zachary Denman - http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Jarah - Jessica Felicity Collins
Kain - George Bloomfield