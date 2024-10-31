Are you aware of who exactly started NASA? Were they scientists?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
..... average guys know this, why don't you? There were 4 original founders of NASA... a black magician, a 33rd degree free mason occultist, a satanist, and a bonafide WWll Nazi, brought over here from Germany after the war, via Operation Paperclip. Why would you think such a swell group of fellas would ever even think about trying to deceive the world... as if they could just cast a spell on everyone, or something. Let's save that kind of talk for the science fiction writers, shall we?