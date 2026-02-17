Here's a Silver Bullet

I Am no longer a Constitutor/RESIDENT/CITIZEN/voter/HUMAN RESOURCE due to having rescinded/revoked my [voluntary enslaving] 14th Amendment CITIZENship-status and recorded that so it is available to the public [& COPS] 24/7.

If you are a Constituent, you have agreed, whether you understand it or not, to be legally responsible for the payment of another's debt/crime/guilt. You have ritually sacrificed yourself to THEM or IT, as in the case of a ONE WORLD CORPORATION/The BEAST.

Only you can remove/rescind/revoke that status (Mark of The BEAST) as it was you who made out an application/agreement once or many times to become a 'CONSTITUENT'/RESIDENT.

Don't blame Bill Gates, the President, Epstein & friends, politicians, lawyers for your foolishness, gullibility, Sheeple-like-chattel, or your belief/pledge in the bureaucratic debt-System of IOUs. THEY---The ELITE---do what THEY do because THAT is what THEY are. Only you can change your status & cancel your "simple agreement."

Individually, there is nothing you can do about Bill Gates, Epstein, Trump, etc. But, only you can fix your status-identity to that of a former-Constituent--- & be no longer stuck in that simple agreement to be responsible for the debts/sins of politicians, bankers, Epstein, etc.

The constituents/CITIZENS/HUMAN RESOURCES are looked upon as a democratic majority by the lawyers, politicians, Judges, & Central banksters. THEY will never step down until you/YOU notify THEM in numbers. Write that to Marco Rubio in Washington, D.C., give him 10 days to rebut/counter-CLAIM, & record it all!

It has been said, it only took 3% of the American-Continental Army to win against the British Empire in 1776. I figure if 3% of the people again re-claimed their Power-of-Attorney & became former-constitutors, the ELITE & THEIR FED Corporation would also fold!





2 phone calls to: State of Arizona MVD Constituent Services:

https://www.brighteon.com/d47f244c-56b4-41fb-9924-232e9897022e





Anna re. Marco Rubio: https://rumble.com/v75szea-anna-letter-to-marco-rubio-credential-card-win-clip-from-february-12th-2026.html

5751. International Public Notice: Belief in Money: http://annavonreitz.com/beliefinmoney.pdf

The Tartarian System That Threatened Banking - And Why It Was Destroyed?

(In 1863 the Rothschild banking family published an internal memo identifying guild economies as an "existential threat to fractional reserve banking" because communities operating under guild provision demonstrated "immunity to debt-based capital control." The memo ordered "aggressive displacement through industrialization mandates and monetary requirement legislation" with "priority highest, timeline immediate." )-:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kXrXNozRh_I <- {I have always wondered how workers finished the great buildings & Cathedrals back in the old days before Corporatization & Central Banking took place during the American Civil War & various other wars World-wide. This above video explains it very well.}

Why Tartaria Had to Be Erased — It Was Them or Us (It is the same World ORDER today as then! Things are the same today as when Tartaria was erased! )-:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oQmfhomF9do





I've talked about my seeing there are 3 kinds of people: builders, maintainers, destroyers. What is often missed is some destroyers aim at changing/distorting history. To me, this is the worst kind of destruction. It is religious to THEM. Like, Zionists want everyone to see Jews as "The Chosen." THEY will think nothing of altering the teaching of history to suit THEIR aim with a complete alteration/lie of history + CLAIM those who expose it---guilty of the worst racism="anti-Semitic!"

No wonder Epstein & friends are still laughing @ you all & calling you "goyim." I tell you the truth here, & you still listen to the TV talking-heads & get in line @ the DMVs for your Mark-of-The-BEAST plate showing that you agree to pay THEIR debts & make THEIR sins not count!





Since I have discovered & publicly published this Notice that Constituents have legally agreed to cover BANKSTERS/other's debts/sins, is it not time THEY recognize me & those who are---non-constituents---as creditors?